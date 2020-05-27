Colby Covington officially leaves American Top Team

Colby Covington has confirmed he’s parted ways with his long-time training home, American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Covington’s departure from ATT has been rumored for several days. The fighter confirmed those rumors himself in an interview with James Lynch of theScore.

“Nope,” Covington said when asked if he’s still with ATT. “I’m not a member of the American Top Team gym in Coconut Creek. I’m a member of Colby Covington Incorporated. I’m a member of Colby Covington business, Colby Covington team. Everything. This is my team now. You can direct your complaints at me.”

Having departed ATT, Covington updated on where he intends to train from here on out. Apparently, he’ll still work with many of the same people, but under a different roof.

“We’re still in the process of putting together Team Colby Covington incorporated,” he said. “I have some great coaches around me. I haven’t changed my training partners and coaches a lot. I still have a lot of the same training partners and coaches, but we’re just on our time and doing our own thing and not affiliated with ATT in any way, shape or form.”

Despite this major change, Covington seems optimistic about the future.

“It’s the best change that could ever happen to me,” he said. “Sun sets, sun rises. One door opens, another closes. It’s a blessing in disguise. I’m really happy for the timing of how everything went down.”

Covington also made a point of assuring that he’s still on good terms with ATT owner Dan Lambert.

“I respect [ATT owner] Dan Lambert more than anybody in the world,” he said. “That guy will have my respect till the day I die. I owe that guy everything. He gave me an opportunity 10 years, nine years ago, out of college, to come train at his gym, American Top Team, full-time, and have food money and a place to live. He never left me out in the cold. He gave me every opportunity possible. I’m very thankful for my time there. I’m thankful for Dan Lambert as a person.

“All good things come to an end.”

