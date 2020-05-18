Dana White says next UFC card could take place in Arizona

UFC president Dana White says he hopes the next UFC card will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, but he’s prepared to go to Arizona if that can’t happen.

The UFC’s next show is set for May 30, but the location is still up in the air at this point. The event was originally targeted to take place in Jacksonville but White later said the UFC was hoping to put on the event at the Apex in Las Vegas. However, Nevada still hasn’t given White the go-ahead to start running events again, and with the card just two weeks away the UFC is already on Plan B in the event it can’t hold the card in Vegas.

Speaking to reporters after UFC Florida, White was asked if the UFC has a contingency plan in place in the event the card can’t take place in Las Vegas. White said that the UFC does have another plan in place, and that’s to hold the event in Arizona.

“(Arizona is) where I’ll go,” White said at the post-fight press conference. “That’s 100 percent where I’ll go.”

The state of Arizona recently cleared the way for professional sports to return, meaning the UFC could potentially hold an event there, albeit without any fans in attendance. Major League Baseball is also considering holding games in Arizona should baseball return, so the UFC likely wouldn’t be the only major sports league that takes Arizona up on the offer.

As of right now, there is no official headliner for the UFC’s card on May 30, but Dana White confirmed the promotion is targeting a headliner between top-ranked welterweights Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns. The faster the UFC gets the venue set up the faster other fighters can be booked for the card, as well.

