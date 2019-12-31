UFC 246: ‘McGregor vs Cerrone’ official fight card and start time

The final fight card and lineup of the upcoming UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, Nevada has been confirmed.

The highly anticipated fight card is set to go down at T-Mobile Arena on January 18 in what is expected to be the event that plays host to Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon. McGregor, who will compete for the first time since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October, 2018, will be going toe-to-toe with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone who will be going in search of the biggest win of his career.

While most of the focus is naturally going to be on the main event, there are quite a few bouts that will serve as great warm-up acts ahead of the welterweight showdown that will finish the night in Sin City.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the following is the official fight card for UFC 246.

UFC 236 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

UFC 246 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

UFC 246 Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on ESPN+

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

J.J. Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

There are a lot of fascinating fights on this card from top to bottom and while some will argue that it isn’t overly stacked in comparison to the likes of UFC 244 and UFC 245, it really doesn’t need to be.

It doesn’t make sense to have a title fight go on before McGregor vs Cowboy, and beyond that, there are some really exciting guys and girls that are going to light up Las Vegas before those two men even get a chance to get in there.

There’s still a few weeks left to wait, but this is going to be a cracker of a card.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.