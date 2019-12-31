RIZIN 20 results: Manel Kape wins title on unforgettable card

Early on Tuesday morning, RIZIN Fighting Federation promoted its final MMA card of the decade in RIZIN 20, and it was an absolute thriller.

Topped by a bantamweight title fight between Kai Asakura, who recently stunned Kyoji Horiguchi, and Manel Kape, it also featured appearances from names like Tenshin Nasukawa, Seo Hee Ham, Rena Kubota, Patricky Freire, Jiri Prochazka, and CB Dollaway.

Get the full results of the finish-filled RIZIN 20 card right here (h/t MMA Mania):

RIZIN 20 results:

Kai Asakura vs. Manel Kape — Kape def. Asakura by TKO (punches) at 0:38 of Round Two

Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Rui Ebata — Nasukawa def. Ebata by TKO (three knockdowns) at 2:42 of Round One

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Seo Hee Ham — Ham def. Hamasaki by split decision

Mikuru Asakura vs. John Teixeira — Asakura def. Teixeira by unanimous decision

Lindsey Vanzandt vs. Rena Kubota — Kubota def. VanZandt by TKO (corner stoppage) at 4:42 of Round Three

Tofiq Musayev vs. Patricky Freire — Musayev def. Freire by unanimous decision

Jiri Prochazka vs. CB Dollaway — Prochazka def. Dollaway by KO (punch) at !:05 of Round One

Vitaly Shemetov vs. Simon Biyong — Biyong def. Shemetov by TKO (submission to punches) at 0:58 of Round Two

Shintaro Ishiwatari vs. Hiromasa Ogikubo — Ogikubo def. Ishiwatari by split decision

Jake Heun vs. Satoshi Ishii — Heun def. Ishii by TKO (punches) at 1:12 of Round One

Yuki Motoya vs. Patrick Mix — Mix def. Motoya by submission (guillotine choke) at 1:37 of Round One

Taiju Shiratori vs. TAIGA — Shiratori def. TAIGA by TKO (cut) at 3:00 of Round Two

Miyuu Yamamoto vs. Suwanan Boonsorn — Yamamoto def. Boonsorn by unanimous decision

Luiz Gustavo vs. Patricky Freire — Freire def. Gustavo by TKO (punches and soccer kick) at 0:28 of Round One

Johnny Case vs. Tofiq Musayev — Musayev def. Case by TKO (punches) at 2:47 of Round One

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.