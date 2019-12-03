UFC 245: ‘Usman vs. Covington’ fight card and start time

UFC 245 promises to be a star-studded fight card. The event will take place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the December 14.

In the UFC 245 main event, the current welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will look to defend his title for the first time against Colby Covington. “The Nigerian Nightmare” claimed the belt from Tyron Woodley in their UFC 235 bout by unanimous decision. Likewise, Covington has been riding high on an impressive streak victories. Most recently, “Chaos” dominated former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler throughout five rounds to take the unanimous decision victory.

The UFC men’s and women’s featherweight champions will also defend their respective belts in the December event. Max Holloway will fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event. The two-division champion Amanda Nunes will also fight Germaine De Randamie for the second time in a bantamweight title bout.

Elsewhere on the UFC 245 card, Marlon Moraes will be hoping to bounce back from his recent loss against Henry Cejudo at UFC 238. He will collide against the former featherweight champion, Jose Aldo who is moving down to bantamweight for the first time.

Number four ranked fighter,Petr Yan completes the main card lineup as he will be challenging former WEC champ Urijah Faber in another bantamweight bout.

Get the current lineup for the UFC 245 pay-per-view and start times below:

Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington (for the UFC welterweight title)

Max Holloway (c) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (for the UFC men’s featherweight title)

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Germaine de Randamie (for the UFC women’s featherweight title)

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Peter Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Omari Akhmedov vs. Ian Heinisch

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims | 6:15 pm ET on UFC Fight Pass

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara France

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

