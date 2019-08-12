UFC 241 | Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Video Preview

Fan favorites Nate Diaz and Anthony Pettis will collide in the co-headliner of next weekend’s UFC 241 pay-per-view event.

As seen in the above video, ‘Showtime’ and ‘The Stockton Slugger’ have a history and are now eager to finally settle their beef on August 17 in Anaheim.

Adding to the drama surrounding the fight is the fact that the bout will mark Diaz’s first contest since August of 2016, where he suffered a controversial majority decision loss to Conor McGregor.

Prior to the setback, the former title challenger, Nate Diaz (19-11 MMA) was coming off a second round submission victory over the aforementioned Irish superstar.

Despite being away for nearly three full years, Nate Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape ahead of this month’s blockbuster event.

As for Anthony Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion is coming off a spectacular knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in his most recent Octagon appearance.

‘Showtime’ has gone 4-3 over his past seven fights overall, suffering defeats to Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson respectively during that stretch.

Many feel that a win for Nate Diaz would set up a seemingly inevitable trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

However, for that to happen Diaz will first have to get through Pettis who is looking to prove himself as a true contender at 170-pounds.

UFC 241 is headlined by a heavyweight title fight rematch featuring current champion Daniel Cormier taking on former title holder Stipe Miocic.

August’s highly anticipated pay-per-view event also features a key middleweight bout between feared knockout artists Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anthony Pettis and Nate Diaz square off in the co-main event of UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 11, 2019