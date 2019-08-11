PHOTO | Mike Perry in hospital after UFC Uruguay fight

Mike Perry took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital following his ‘Fight of the Night’ against Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay.

Perry lost a hard-fought split decision and was on the wrong end of a badly broken nose in the fight. He took to his Instagram to share a picture of his wounds, along with a message to his fans and critics.

“Still cant knock me out”

It’s likely Perry will be sidelined for the rest of 2019 due to the devastating injuries to his nose that he suffered in the fight. When he comes back to the Octagon, he will be coming off of a loss to Luque. But it’s arguable that his stock actually rose despite losing, as he managed to go a hard full three rounds against one of the welterweight division’s top contenders in Luque.

Perry’s MMA record now stands at 13-5, but he’s only achieved a 6-5 record in the UFC. Despite a mediocre UFC record, Perry is one of the most popular fighters in the sport right now as he always puts on a good show for the fans and is also very quotable.

As for Luque, the win over Perry improved the Brazilian’s UFC record to a stellar 10-2. He is now riding a six-fight win streak and appears to be destined for a massive fight his next time out. Luque called out Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson for a fight in his post-fight interview, and it appears it’s a fight the UFC is considering booking.

In the meantime, Perry will heal up and mend his broken nose. A $50,000 bonus he received for winning his share of ‘Fight of the Night’ will no doubt help heal those wounds quickly.

What did you think of the fight between Mike Perry and Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay?