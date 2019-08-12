Henry Cejudo wants to become first intergender world champion by fighting Valentina Shevchenko

Current UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo is not happy that fans and analysts are touting Valentina Shevchenko as the most dominant MMA champion in the world.

The UFC’s reigning men’s flyweight and bantamweight world champion, Cejudo (15-2 MMA), recently took to Twitter where he sent the following message to ‘The Bullet’.

The following is a public service announcement for the supposed flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko. Signed, Triple C and soon to be The IGC. #bendtheknee @BulletValentina pic.twitter.com/kUQbCnmIWd — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 11, 2019

“So I am out here enjoying my beautiful Sunday here in beautiful Las Vegas.” Henry Cejudo explained. “But my phone just keeps blowing up that somebody by the name of Valentina ‘The Bullet’ Shevchenko is the most dominant champion in the world. And guess what? I get a little jelly, because you know what she has gold and I want that gold! Valentina Shevchenko, I have a message for you. I am looking to become the first intergender world champion that this world has ever seen. I’m calling you out. You can be the next to bend the knee to ‘Triple C'”.

Shevchenko defended her UFC women’s flyweight title at last night’s UFC Uruguay event, scoring a dominant decision victory over Liz Carmouche.

As for Henry Cejudo, the former Olympic Gold Medalist was last seen in action at June’s UFC 238 event, where he scored a stoppage victory over Marlon Moraes to capture the promotions vacant bantamweight belt.

Whether or not ‘Triple C’ is sincere in his offer to fight the UFC women’s flyweight champion is up for debate.

If UFC President Dana White has it his way, Henry Cedjuo will be defending his flyweight championship against Joseph Benavidez in his next Octagon appearance.

As for Shevchenko, ‘The Bullet’ has options for her next fight, including Katlyn Chookagian.

