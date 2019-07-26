UFC 240 weigh-in results: Headliners hit their marks

On Saturday night, the UFC will take over Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with UFC 240.

The card will be topped by a dynamite featherweight title fight between reigning UFC divisional champion Max Holloway and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. The two stars have been booked several times previously to no avail, but all signs point to their finally meeting this weekend in Canada.

The UFC 240 card will be co-headlined by a featherweight showdown between former UFC, Invicta and Strikeforce champion Cris Cyborg, and former Invicta champ Felicia Spencer. This bout is seemingly a number-one contender fight in the division.

While the rest of the card is somewhat sparse in terms of big names, it does boast a number of matchups that look like they could produce some high quality action.

On Friday morning, 22 fighters on this 11-fight UFC 240 card — in addition to featherweight contender Alex Volkanovski, who is on standby in case disaster derails the main event — weighed in for battle.

Here are the official UFC 240 weigh-in results (via MMA Junkie)

**Refresh for Updates**

UFC 240 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on Pay-Per-View

Champ Max Holloway (145) vs. Frankie Edgar (145) – for the UFC featherweight title

Cris Cyborg (146) vs. Felicia Spencer (145)

Geoff Neal (170.5) vs. Niko Price (169)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.5) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (155)

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5)

UFC 240 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Viviane Araujo (125) vs. Alexis Davis (125)

Hakeem Dawodu (146) vs. Yoshinori Horie (145.5)

Seungwoo Choi (145) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Deiveson Figueiredo (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125.5)

UFC 240 Early Prelims | 6:30 pm ET on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass

Sarah Frota (125) vs. Gillian Robertson (125)

Erik Koch (170.5) vs. Kyle Stewart (170.5)

Tanner Boser () vs. Giacomo Lemos ()

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.