Megan Anderson returns at UFC 243

Megan Anderson will return to the Octagon and her home country in October.

Anderson will welcome newcomer Zarah Fairn dos Santos to the organization when they square off at UFC 243, sources confirm to BJPenn.com. The event will take place Oct. 6 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

The 29-year-old Anderson will look to get back on track following her first round submission loss to Felicia Spencer at May’s UFC Rochester event. Anderson, a former Invicta FC featherweight champion, made her organizational debut last June at UFC 225, losing a unanimous decision to Holly Holm. The Glory MMA trained fighter would pick up her first Octagon win over Cat Zingano at UFC 232 in December after Zingano suffered an eye injury on a high kick thrown by Anderson.

It will be the first time Megan Anderson will have the opportunity to compete in Australia as a member of the UFC roster, and her first fight in her home country since December 2014 when she picked up a submission win at Roshambo MMA 4.

Dos Santos will bring a three-fight winning streak into her UFC debut, although she has not competed in a professional MMA bout since December 2017 where she picked up a first-round TKO win at Ladies Fight Night 7. Fighting out of France, dos Santos has spent the majority of her career competing in the United Kingdom and Ireland MMA scene, including BAMMA.

UFC 243 will be headlined by a middleweight title unification fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

With the addition of the women’s featherweight matchup between Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn Dos Santos, here is how the UFC 243 fight card currently looks:

Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya – middleweight title fight

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergey Spivak

Justin Tafa vs. Yorgan de Castro

Nadia Kassem vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Luke Jumeau vs. Dhiego Lima

Megan Anderson vs. Zarah Fairn dos Santos

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/26/2019.