Tyson Fury teases working with Conor McGregor for MMA run

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has teased the idea of working with Conor McGregor ahead of a potential switch over to mixed martial arts.

Fury, who has defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin in 2019 to take his record to 29-0-1, is considered to be one of the busiest men in combat sports right now. The Englishman has been filming a reality TV show, is set to face Deontay Wilder in a 2020 rematch, and will be making his WWE debut at Crown Jewel later this week when he faces Braun Strowman in Saudi Arabia.

Now, it appears as if the world of MMA has piqued his interest.

"We may see Tyson Fury have his MMA debut this year"@Tyson_Fury has announced he wants to make his MMA debut this year, and may even be trained by @TheNotoriousMMA. pic.twitter.com/QJnZf3Eiq0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 27, 2019

“Yeah, I’ve been speaking to Conor [McGregor] about it, and he’s willing to train me” Fury said (via MMA News). “And it’s gonna be good. I come from a long line of bare-knuckle boxing champions. Getting hurt, getting bloody. You saw my last fight, blood everywhere! Nothing new to me. All a part of my heritage and upbringing. So, I’d love to get in there and smash someone up.”

”[McGregor] just said, any time you’re ready, when you get the time, let’s go,” Fury continued. “Come over to Dublin, and we’ll start training. So, can’t wait! Gonna take him up on the offer. Who knows, who knows? We might be on a double-header. The Gypsy King and Conor McGregor. It even rhymes, doesn’t it? Double-header, Gypsy King and Conor McGregor!”

At the age of just 31, it certainly wouldn’t be too late for Tyson Fury to go on a run in the UFC, which is almost definitely where his MMA career would begin.

This isn’t the first time Fury has teased an MMA move. He previously targeted a fight with Cain Velasquez, who held the UFC heavyweight title at the time. Velasquez, coincidentally, is also set to make his official WWE debut at Crown Jewel.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.