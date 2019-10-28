Nate Diaz arrives in New York City for UFC 244

UFC 244 headliner Nate Diaz has officially arrived in New York City ahead of his huge main event showdown against Jorge Masvidal this weekend.

Diaz (20-11) will go head to head with Masvidal (34-13) with the BMF Championship being up for grabs at Madison Square Garden. The fight is widely considered to be one of the most highly anticipated encounters of the year in mixed martial arts, with both men riding a strong wave of momentum with three impressive wins between them in 2019.

With many fans making the trip over to The Big Apple for the event, and many more planning on watching at home, they’ll be happy to learn that Diaz has touched down in NYC.

Riding shot gun with the best mother fucker in the game.. #ufc244 Posted by Jose Garcia on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Diaz’s longtime coach and friend Jose Garcia provided the proof, putting an end to any concerns that fans may have had regarding whether or not he’d show up to fight week.

Last week’s issues between Diaz and USADA threatened to put a stop to the main event clash, which could’ve caused quite a few headaches for the UFC. In the end, they were able to resolve any lingering problems, ensuring that the BMF Championship will still be contested for on Saturday night.

With less than a week to go now you can feel the hype starting to grow, in a fight that has come together as a result of both men working together to push it through.

The winner has been tipped to face either Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship based on what happens at UFC 245, but at this moment in time, nothing is official.

Who do you think will win the BMF title at UFC 244? Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/28/2019.