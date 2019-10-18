Report | Tyson Fury will take home massive payday for WWE match

British boxer Tyson Fury is set to make some serious cash in his pro wrestling match in Saudi Arabia on October 31.

The former heavyweight champion last fought Otto Wallin in September. He took home the victory but received a nasty gash above his eye which he is still healing from. He was set to return to the boxing ring in a rematch against Deontay Wilder, however, the exciting prospect of a WWE show could put his boxing return on hold.

This isn’t Tyson Fury’s first rodeo. The boxer popped up on WWE’s Raw and called out Braun Strowman. Things got physical, as the security attempted to restrain Fury. He also got his hands on Cesaro as the show went off the air. He will collide against Strowman on at the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury with the knockout blow to Cesaro after #RAW goes off air! pic.twitter.com/dkrQGFQ8B6 — Adam Waybright (@WaybrightAdam) October 8, 2019

According to The Daily Mail, Fury will take home a hefty paycheque of approximately $15 million for this appearance. If he agrees to make more WWE appearances, he could be set to bank $20 million.

The article stated, “Tyson Fury’s rematch of his epic world heavyweight title draw with Deontay Wilder is in serious doubt as he banks $15million (£11.9m) for his WWE debut this month, with the prospect of even more for a second wrestling extravaganza in the New Year”.

When asked if he thinks WWE will affect his Deontay Wilder fight, Fury admitted: “There’s a hell of a chance of that.”

‘I was supposed to be resting while the eye mended but I’m excited about 385lbs of Braun coming at me,” he added. “Yeah, me against Wilder is the biggest fight in boxing but I’m not thinking about that now. I’m just enjoying my life – and concentrating on WWE.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/18/2019.