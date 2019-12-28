Tyson Fury confirms he will train MMA with Conor McGregor

Heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury has confirmed that he will soon be heading to Dublin to train MMA with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Fury is one of the best heavyweight boxers on the planet but in recent months has teased a future move to mixed martial arts. Fury has been training his MMA skills recently with UFC middleweight star Darren Till. UFC president Dana White has also admitted he’s interested in seeing Fury in the Octagon one day.

Now Fury says that he is going to get in some more MMA training, this time with the UFC star McGregor. Here’s what Fury recently said on RTE Radio 1 (via boxingscene.com).

“I think Conor is an absolutely fantastic fighting man. He has offered to train me if I ever want to go into MMA. What better trainer could I have than the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor?” Fury said.

“I’m looking forward to coming to train with Conor. We’re going to get it all planned in and I should be over in Dublin quite soon. I’ll definitely be coming over for a training session, that is for sure. I have been MMA training in the last week with Darren Till in Liverpool. I really enjoy the new challenge.”

For now, Fury is focused on boxing though, and an exciting rematch against Deontay Wilder has been made official for February 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Don’t be surprised if Fury does eventually step into the Octagon, but at this point, his debut is very far off from being made official. In the meantime, he will keep training his MMA skills with McGregor and Till until that time eventually comes.

“I don’t know where or when [I’ll make me MMA debut] because after I finish my boxing career I fancy my hand at MMA as well,” Fury said.

What do you think about Tyson Fury training MMA with Conor McGregor?