Vitor Belfort calls for the ‘most anticipated rematch that will ever happen’ against Wanderlei Silva

Vitor Belfort wants to rematch Wanderlei Silva.

The two fought back in October of 1998 at UFC Brazil where it was Belfort who won by first round TKO. Since then, Silva became the Pride champion while Belfort won the UFC’s light heavyweight championship and both have gone their own ways.

Silva has since signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship while Vitor Belfort inked a deal with ONE Championship in March but has yet to debut. But, if he has his pick, he wants it to be against Wanderlei Silva.

“THE TIME IS TICKING #42 @wandfc — i heard that you are asking to fight me again?

I hope this is true. I have a Christmas gift for you. — i am willing to give you the most anticipated #rematch that will ever happen in the #mma combat sports history.

Do you accept my GIFT? If you do, I already suggest the date and the location. What about the end of February, Singapore @onechampionship #ONE is one of the most growing sports organization in the world. Merry Christmas @wandfc @yodchatri @onechampjp @onechampionship let’s give to this amazing fans, this fight on the best platform of combat sports,” Vitor Belfort wrote on Instagram.

Vitor Belfort has not fought since he was knocked out by Lyoto Machida via front kick at UFC 224. Before that, he edged out a decision over Nate Marquardt. In his career, he has notable wins over Dan Henderson, Luke Rockhold, Michael Bisping, and Anthony Johnson.

Wanderlei Silva, meanwhile, has not fought since Bellator 206 in 2018 where he was TKO’d against ‘Rampage’ Jackson. Before that, he dropped a decision to Chael Sonnen. His last win was in 2013 when he knocked out Brian Stann at UFC on Fuel TV 8.

Whether or not ONE Championship would want to put on the rematch is unknown. Or, if BKFC would let Silva go in order to have the scrap.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/27/2019.