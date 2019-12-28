Manager says Conor McGregor is reignited and prepared for big season in 2020

Audie Attar, the manager of UFC star Conor McGregor, says the Irishman is “reignited” and ready for a big year in 2020.

’Mystic Mac’ will return to the Octagon in the headliner of next month’s UFC 246 event for a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone.

“I’ve seen a level of fire that’s been reignited with him,” Attar told the Post in Hong Kong (via SCMP.com). “And I think that it’s no secret in terms of how successful he’s been. We’ve done things that nobody ever thought we could do, from the Floyd Mayweather fight to the type of contracts that he’s been able to earn. We’re very proud of that. Those don’t come easy.“

Audie Attar continued to discuss the evolution of Conor McGregor.

“Life is not linear, it’s not black or white, and we’re all gonna need to at times refocus and keep track of what’s important to us – what’s our purpose professionally, what’s our purpose personally.

“And I think when you keep those two things aligned and moving in the right direction together, I think you’re gonna have harmony in your life and happiness. And that’s where (Conor McGregor) is right now. He understands who he is. And he’s focused on achieving that. That’s why we’ve talked about this year being a season, not just one fight.”

Attar finished with the following statement.

“I’m just so excited because I haven’t seen this in a couple of years and I’m telling people just sit back and you’ll see a performance of an old Conor McGregor, and I really believe that, because I believe that work’s being put in, and you can’t fake that.”

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom December 28, 2019