Dana White says Tyson Fury is interested in fighting in the UFC

UFC president Dana White said Thursday in a radio interview that boxing heavyweight superstar Tyson Fury is interested in fighting in the Octagon.

There have been videos of Fury training mixed martial arts alongside Darren Till in England that have surfaced lately. Many assumed that was just a publicity stunt for Fury, but it appears as though there is a genuine interest in “The Gypsy King” to try his hand at MMA.

White made a guest appearance on 106.7 FM in Washington, D.C. and spoke about Fury’s aspirations to fight for the UFC. Here’s what White said.

“It’s interesting. (Fury) and I talked the other day. We talked. So he really is interested in fighting, so I respect that. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Before Fury even thinks about competing for the UFC he will have to face off in a rematch against Deontay Wilder on February 22 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. There’s also another huge heavyweight rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua that is set to take place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Depending on how those fights go, White says he could circle back to Fury and see if he still wants to fight in the UFC.

“Let’s see what happens with his boxing career. He’s got this rematch coming up with Wilder, which is obviously huge and a fun fight for the heavyweight division. You’ve got Ruiz and Joshua fighting this weekend. So we’ll see how that goes, and we’ll see what happens,” White said.

Should Fury eventually fight in the UFC, he will be one of the few fighters to make their MMA debut inside the Octagon and one of the few without any previous professional MMA experience. But there’s no doubt he’s a massive name and if he actually does fight for the UFC his debut would be a huge event.

Would you be interested in seeing Tyson Fury fight inside the Octagon?