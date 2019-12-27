Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury set for Feb. 22 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas

The heavyweight boxing title fight rematch we all want to see is now officially set for February 22, 2020, as Deontay Wilder battles rival Tyson Fury.

The event will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Dan Rafael confirmed the date, venue, and location of the bout.

Wilder spoke about the rematch in a press release.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening. I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, (Dominic) Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events — from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing,” Wilder said.

“I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

Fury also spoke about the rematch.

“There’s no more ducking and diving. The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come Feb. 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait,” Fury said.

Wilder (42-0-1) has won 41 fights by knockout and has never lost, with his lone draw coming against Fury in the pair’s “Fight of the Year” in 2018. Since then, Wilder has defeated Luis Ortiz and Dominic Breazeale by knockout.

Fury (29-0-1) has won 20 fights by knockout and has never lost either, with the only blemish on his record being his draw against Wilder. Since then, Fury has defeated Otto Wallin and Tom Schwarz by knockout.

Who do you think wins the heavyweight boxing title fight rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/27/2019.