Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have an intense faceoff lasting nearly 6 minutes ahead of their trilogy bout (Video)

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had an intense faceoff on Tuesday following their press conference for their trilogy fight on July 24.

Fury and Wilder first met in December of 2018 where they fought to a split draw. After both picked up wins they had their highly-anticipated rematch in February where Fury won by seventh-round TKO. Now, they will have their trilogy bout on July 24 in Las Vegas, but it isn’t as hyped up as the rematch which Fury believes due to the fact Wilder isn’t mentally, physically, or emotionally prepared.

“I don’t believe he’s mentally, physically or emotionally involved in this fight,” Fury said at the press conference. “I think he’s doing it for the wrong reasons. When people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.”

Part of the reason why the fight isn’t as hyped is due to the fact Fury and Anthony Joshua was set to box in August. Yet, an independent arbitrator ruled Wilder was owed the third fight which will take place next month.

“It’s a big letdown, but we’re in this situation, and we’re going to make the most of it,” Fury said. “I’m not disappointed, though. I’m very blessed and happy to be alive. I’ve been led to this point for a reason, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Although the trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder isn’t as hyped up as the rematch, it still is a big fight and the faceoff got people talking. Neither man would take a step back as they ended up facing off for nearly six minutes.

Long … pretty silent … incredibly intense. This staredown was nuts, even with barely any words said.#FuryWilder3 | JULY 24 | Las Vegas | PPV pic.twitter.com/CZtpwYQRGy — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 15, 2021

What is interesting is the fact neither of them said a word during the faceoff as the two just stared at one another. Both men are extremely confident they will get their hand raised. If Fury wins, it would set up the bout against Joshua. However, if Wilder wins, perhaps we see the fourth fight between the two heavyweights.

