Zhang Weili shares that she’s begun training for next fight, ‘Champion Rose is very strong’

Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili is already getting back to work for her return to action.

China’s Zhang (21-2) suffered defeat to Rose Namajunas in her last time out at UFC 261 in April. She recently took to Instagram to hint at a potential rematch on the horizon as she begins training for her next fight.

“After a period of rest,” Zhang’s post started. “Start training for my next fight. Champion Rose is very strong. She is a real ace. I need to work harder and believe that our second Second fight will be a very good fight. Playing against the best is something I’ve always enjoyed doing. That’s what friends want to see, too”

Zhang Weili won the 115-pound crown in August 2019 with a blistering 42-second TKO of Jessica Andrade. The win made history as Zhang became the first UFC champion from her country.

To follow-up the incredible triumph, “Magnum” went from capturing gold at home to US soil. Standing in her way for the first defense was none other than the division’s all-time best, Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang and Poland’s finest battled it out in the consensus best fight of 2020. A split decision call resulted in Zhang as the victor.

“Everything will continue,” Zhang posted earlier today with another training video. “Begin to prepare for battle. I hope to make a little progress every day”

Since UFC 261, Carla Esparza has continued her winning ways and arguably just displayed the best version of herself. By defeating Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27, the inaugural UFC champ in Esparza extended her winning streak to five. Thus putting her firmly next in line for a title shot in the eyes of many.

However, it’s yet to be confirmed if Zhang or Esparza will be next for Namajunas.