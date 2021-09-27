Tyron Woodley slams Dan Hardy for commenting on his Jake Paul tattoo: “You can’t get cleared to thumb wrestle”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was not happy to see Dan Hardy commenting on his new ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) squared off with Paul (4-0 Boxing) on August 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. Prior to their highly anticipated contest, the pair had made a bet that if the former UFC champion lost to the YouTuber, he would have to get a ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Paul went on to defeat Tyron Woodley by split decision and said that he would only grant ‘The Chosen One’ a rematch if he followed through with the tattoo.

Today Tyron Woodley revealed that he had lived up to his end of things by getting the agreed upon tattoo on his middle finger (see that here).

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy came across the photo and suggested that “anyone who has a tattoo knows that’s not a tattoo”.

Hardy had previously criticized Woodley’s performance against Paul and after today’s comment Tyron had clearly heard enough from ‘The Outlaw’.

‘T-Wood’ responded to Hardy with the following harsh message.

“Keep my name out your mouth. Name ain’t dick. I told you once. You haven’t fought in a century. You are a spectator and fan now. Just watch buy event t-shirts.”

“You can’t get cleared to thumb wrestle.”

After Dan Hardy replied by suggesting that “It looks like a tattoo your friend did when you were both drunk”, Tyron Woodley took things a step further by bashing the Nottingham natives UFC career.

“Your UFC career is embarrassing. Your claim to fame is you got stomped by GSP and didn’t die. Everything was by design. I’ll keep setting trends while you tweet.”

Jake Paul was quick to react to the news of Tyron Woodley’s tattoo, but a rematch has not been made official as of this time.

