Dana White says the “smartest move” for Conor McGregor is to wait and fight the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje

Dana White believes Conor McGregor should wait to fight the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje for his next scrap.

Ever since McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds back in January at UFC 246, many wondered what would be next for the Irishman. Names like Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz came up. But, for White, he believes McGregor shouldn’t fight again until he gets the title shot.

“I think the best thing for him, I’m not saying this is what’s going to happen, but in my opinion, he lets this Gaethje-Khabib fight play out and he fights the winner,” White said on Eddie Hearn & Tony Bellow’s Talk The Talk podcast. “I think that’s the smartest move for him. But, you know him, maybe he wants to fight before that and if he does, we can figure something out. I think that is the move for him right now.”

Although some thought the UFC may bypass Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje in favor of McGregor, Dana White says that isn’t true.

It is expected Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov will unify the belts sometime later this year. It was expected to be in August or September but with Khabib’s father being ill and the COVID-19 pandemic still happening, that may be delayed. But, that is the fight to make and White agrees.

If Conor McGregor does decide to fight again before the title shot, who he would fight is unknown. Anderson Silva called him out for a superfight but many doubt that is realistic. The Nate Diaz trilogy is there or perhaps a matchup with Tony Ferguson.

Regardless, it appears Conor McGregor will be getting another lightweight title shot soon. But, the question is, will he sit out and wait for it, or fight again?

Do you think Conor McGregor will wait for the winner of Nurmagomedov-Gaethje as Dana White says?