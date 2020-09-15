Thiago Santos has been forced out of October 3 fight with Glover Teixeira

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos has been forced out of his upcoming October 3 fight against Glover Teixeira.

According to a report from Globo’s Marcelo Barone, Santos tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight against Teixeira set for the October 3 card on Fight Island has been scrapped. Ironically, Santos and Teixeira were supposed to meet at UFC on ESPN+ 35 this past weekend, but Teixeira tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight had to be rescheduled. Unfortunately, the other half of the fight in Santos has also tested positive.

Thiago Marreta está fora da luta contra Glover Teixeira, marcada para o UFC do dia 3 de outubro, em Las Vegas (EUA). O carioca, que pisaria no octógono pela primeira vez no ano, testou positivo para Covid-19. #feedMMA — Marcelo Barone (@marbarone) September 15, 2020

Thiago Marreta is out of the fight against Glover Teixeira, scheduled for the UFC on October 3rd, in Las Vegas (USA). The carioca, who would step into the octagon for the first time in the year, tested positive for Covid-19. #feedMMA

Santos (21-7) has not fought since UFC 239 in July 2019, when he lost a razor-thin split decision to UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Santos suffered significant injuries in that fight and was forced to have double knee surgery, which has kept him on the shelf for the better part of the past year. Prior to the Jones loss, Santos has defeated four straight opponents including Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa by TKO.

Teixeira (31-7) is 40 years old now but the veteran Brazilian is still one of the top light heavyweights on the UFC roster. Teixeira is coming off of four straight wins including a vicious TKO beating over Anthony Smith in his last fight. With a win here over Santos, Teixeira was expected to get another crack at the UFC light heavyweight title. With Santos now out of the fight, it’s hard to say what the UFC will do going forward.

Do you hope to see the UFC reschedule Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira or give them new opponents following this latest news?