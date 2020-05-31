Tyron Woodley reacts following loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC on ESPN 9

Tyron Woodley made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon this evening in Las Vegas for a welterweight bout with surging contender Gilbert Burns.

Woodley (19-4-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since surrendering his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Prior to that setback, ‘The Chosen One’ had put together a seven-fight unbeaten streak, which included three successful welterweight title defenses.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (18-3 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with Tyron Woodley on a five-fight win streak, which included three straight wins in the promotions welterweight division. In his most previous effort this past March in Brazil, ‘Durinho’ had picked up a first round TKO victory over submission specialist Demian Maia.

Tonight’s UFC on ESPN 9 main event was dominated from start to finish by Gilbert Burns. ‘Durinho’ was able to drop Tyron Woodley on multiple occasions during the contest, in addition to dominating the former champion on the ground. After twenty-five minutes of action it was clear that the Brazilian had done more than enough to get his hand raised.

Official UFC on ESPN 9 Result: Gilbert Burns def. Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44 x2)

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event Tyron Woodley took to Instagram to address his fans.

“What’s up people. Like I said, you just can’t get on the camera when you win, you have to get on the camera when you lose too and umm I felt good. I don’t have no excuses,” Woodley explained. “I felt good and I trained hard. I was in great shape. I felt like I did everything right. Everything felt good from the walkout to the stretch and every single thing about the fight. I looked (Gilbert Burns) in the eyes yesterday and I knew he was going to be ready to fight. I thought that was good. He did a good job of you know keeping the distance and not coming into shots. And I just felt like I was reaching so I don’t have any excuses. I will hold my head high. A lot of mother f*ckers would have let somebody finish them off in that moment but I didn’t give up. I was just thinking about everything going on right now and all those people protesting and fighting for something good. So I was like ‘I just can’t give up in here’ and I never really gave up.”

Tyron Woodley admitted that despite being dropped twice, he still hoped he might win the fight.

“I hoped I was going to win the fight to be honest. I know the first round started off rough. I don’t know how that mother f*cker elbowed me. I know he kicked me in my damn leg and that thing hasn’t been right since. I don’t know what he hit me with on the feet if it was a elbow or what. You mother f*ckers saw it but whatever. He kicked me in my damn leg and then ever since then that thing was just not right. I could not get a rhythm going. So injury wise I think I am fine. I’ve got a nice little cut that you can’t see because I’ve got the best plastic surgeon dude on earth Dr. Greg, who hooked me up with some stitches. So I got like 3,000 stitches in my eye. Because that thing was split wide open. But yea my leg, that mother f*cker look like I got a watermelon inside my skin. So I just wanted to come and face you guys. I don’t understand all of this, but I just know that I have to trust god.”

Who would you like to see Tyron Woodley fight next following his loss to Gilbert Burns this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 30, 2020