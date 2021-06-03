Tyron Woodley raps “I’ll beat yo ass” to Jake Paul in first faceoff (Video)

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul had their first faceoff and Woodley rapped one of his songs to the YouTube star.

On August 28 in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card, Woodley will make his pro boxing debut against Paul, who’s 3-0 as a pro boxer. It’s a highly-anticipated bout and on Thursday in Miami, the two had their first faceoff where Woodley decided to rap his song ‘I’ll beat yo ass’ to Paul.

Tyron Woodley made the song with Wiz Khalifa and released it after he defeated Darren Till at UFC 228 to defend his belt. However, after the song was released, Woodley went on a four-fight losing skid. In the video, Paul also rapped along with Woodley and added some freestyle where he made it known that the former UFC champ is on a four-fight losing skid and nearly 40-years-old. He also said he is giving Woodley the biggest payday of his career so he should be thanking him.

Woodley, as mentioned, is on a four-fight losing skid. He’s coming off a first-round submission loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in the final fight of his contract. Prior to that, he lost by fifth-round TKO to Colby Covington due to an injury and dropped decisions to Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman to lose his belt.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is fresh off a first-round KO win over Woodley’s friend and training partner in Ben Askren. Woodley was in the corner for that fight, as well. His other two pro wins are a second-round KO over former NBA star, Nate Robinson and a first-round TKO over YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He has promised he will become the biggest prizefighter in the world.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley rapping I’ll beat yo ass to Jake Paul at their first faceoff? And, who do you think wins the fight between them?