Floyd Mayweather is “most definitely” open to rematching Conor McGregor: “He’s easy”

Floyd Mayweather is open to running it back with Conor McGregor if the Irishman is up for it.

In August of 2017, Mayweather and McGregor had their highly-anticipated boxing match. It took the world by storm as it was a can’t miss event and ultimately, it was Mayweather who got the 10th round TKO win. However, the early rounds were competitive as McGregor landed some shots, and according to Leonard Ellerbe the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, a rematch is possible.

“He’s been talking a lot of mess,” Ellerbe said to Showtime Sports. “Listen, what I say to Conor is that if you’re listening, you can get that too. Most definitely. Because that right there is very personal. I think after everything when they left the ring and hugged and everything but things are a little different now.”

After Ellerbe said that at media day for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, the undefeated boxer was asked if he’d rematch McGregor and he said he’s interested.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather said. “He’s easy.”

Despite being retired, Mayweather is still taking exhibition matches which he is open to. Although it’s not lucrative as much as his own boxing career, he says $50 million to box influencers or UFC fighters is easy money.

“Even if I made $50 million, that’s not bad for a guy that’s retired,” Mayweather said.

Floyd Mayweather, as mentioned, is set to return to the ring on Sunday in Miami against 0-1 pro boxer and YouTube star, Logan Paul. Mayweather is a massive favorite, which should be no surprise and many assume if he wins, it would set up a bout against Jake Paul. Regardless, Mayweather remains focused on the money and making so-called “easy” money as he says.

