Nate Diaz shares new poster for upcoming UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards: “Best of the best”

Welterweight fan favorite Nate Diaz shared a new poster for the upcoming UFC 263 fight against Leon Edwards, calling it “best of the best.”

Diaz and Edwards throw down for five rounds or less at next weekend’s UFC 263 event, which takes place in Phoenix, Arizona. The two rivals were previously scheduled to meet last month at UFC 262, but the fight had to be postponed after Diaz suffered a minor injury during his training camp for the bout. Now that Diaz is healed up and ready to go, he will meet Edwards next Saturday night in a potential No. 1 contender’s fight at 170lbs.

Ahead of UFC 263, Diaz took to his social media to release a new poster for the fight against Edwards. Check out the poster featuring “The Kid from Stockton” and “Rocky.”

Best of the best UFC 263, June 12th

This matchup between Diaz and Edwards is definitely one of the most highly-anticipated bouts on the upcoming UFC fight calendar. Even though he hasn’t fought since UFC 244 in November 2019, Diaz remains one of the most popular fighters in the sport today and a win here over the top-ranked Edwards could potentially earn him a title shot at 170lbs. For Diaz, he is a huge underdog at the sportsbooks for this fight, but he has pulled off many upsets during his time in the UFC, and this would be one of the biggest yet if he can do it.

As for Edwards, he is coming off of a No Contest with Belal Muhammad but overall is unbeaten over his last nine fights. If he can go in there next weekend and take care of business against Diaz, it’s possible he could earn the next title shot at 170lbs, too.

