Tyron Woodley believes he can knock Canelo Alvarez out

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley said he is interested in a boxing match with superstar boxer Canelo Alvarez. According to Woodley, he believes he can knock Alvarez out.

Speaking to TMZ, Woodley spoke about his desire to take a boxing match against Alvarez, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Here’s what Woodley said.

“I want Canelo,” Woodley said. “No. 1, I’m not going to sit there and try to win 12 rounds, let’s be real. His defense is crazy. He slips an uppercut. Who slips an uppercut? He makes you look real stupid. I’m throwing all unorthodox. I’m coming, I’m trying to knock him out. If I land, he’s going down, let’s not even play. If don’t manner how many boxing fights you got, how many MMA fights. If I hit Canelo with everything on the punch, it’s a wrap.”

Despite all of his success in MMA, Woodley says his true love is actually boxing.

“All I wanted to do was box when I came up. I just started MMA at 23 so I felt I was a little old to start boxing at that age. But since I was a kid that’s the only sport I wanted to do. Most of my training is boxing training,” Woodley said.

Woodley has not competed in MMA since losing his title to Kamaru Usman earlier this year in March at UFC 235. He was set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC Minneapolis in June but had to pull out from the fight with a hand injury and has not been rescheduled for another bout yet.

As for Alvarez, he is currently riding an 11-fight unbeaten streak in boxing since his only career loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013. He is set to take on fellow boxing superstar Sergey Kovalev on November 2 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How do you think a boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Canelo Alvarez would go?