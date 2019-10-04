Michael Bisping says Tyron Woodley needs to accept loss to Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping advises Tyron Woodley to just accept his loss to Kamaru Usman and get back on the horse.

Back in March, Woodley was shutout by Usman in their UFC welterweight title bout. Usman turned in a brilliant performance and nabbed every round to take the title away from “The Chosen One.” Since that bout, Woodley has called for a rematch but the next title opportunity will go to Colby Covington at UFC 245 on Dec. 14.

On a recent edition of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping discussed Woodley having a bad night against Usman.

“Tyron Woodley was talking about his fight with Kamaru Usman and said that he never showed up in that fight,” Michael Bisping said. “And he said that he felt like God was talking to him. He did a thing with Brendan Schaub, the Food Truck Diaries. I happened to catch a quick minute of that and he talking about, ‘you know I never showed up for that fight. That wasn’t Tyron Woodley in that fight.’ Listen, we all have bad nights at the office. We do. When I fought GSP, the same thing happened to me. I had the best training camp ever, I just fought like sh*t on the night. And that happens sometimes, you’ve gotta be good enough to where you could still win on your bad nights.”

Bisping went on to say that Woodley would be better off accepting the loss.

“So I understand Woodley’s pissed off and he’s upset and yeah of course,” Michael Bisping continued. “He never showed up, he didn’t fight that well. But for Woodley, he’s gotta accept that Kamaru’s the champion, Covington’s fighting for the belt and Woodley’s gonna have to pick himself back up.”

Do you think Tyron Woodley should focus on taking another bout before trying to get the UFC welterweight title back?