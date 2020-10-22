Tony Ferguson weighs in on a potential fight with Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson doesn’t think Michael Chandler has earned his shot to fight a top-ranked lightweight.

When Chandler signed with the UFC, many fans hinted at a possible fight against Ferguson as his first. However, that never came to fruition, and Chandler, instead, will serve as the backup fighter for the UFC 254 main event.

For Ferguson, if Chandler isn’t needed, he says he would fight him in December if that is what the UFC wants.

“Michael Chandler hasn’t earned his way to the top,” Ferguson said to ESPN. “But if that’s who Dana White wants me to fight, you know me: I put my boots on, and I go to work. When it came to COVID, I made weight, and I went to work. There was a point, 72 hours, it was myself, Dana, [UFC matchmaker] Sean Shelby and my wife, just trying to make that s— happen. If I hadn’t taken that fight, how many people would not have gotten paid?

“Do I want to fight? Yes. I want to fight in December. I’m f—ing training. Let’s go. But I don’t think somebody who doesn’t even belong here should be paid more than me. That’s what I’m saying.”

If Tony Ferguson goes out there and fights and beats Michael Chandler he could very well get a title shot. He could also set up the long-awaited fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov. For “El Cucuy” he makes it clear, they will fight before the champion retires.

Tony Ferguson is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249. It was his first loss in years after he beat the likes of Donald Cerrone, Kevin Lee, and Anthony Pettis.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak with both wins coming by first-round KO over Benson Henderson and Sidney Outlaw.

Who do you think would win, Tony Ferguson or Michael Chandler?