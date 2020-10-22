Video | Conor McGregor details illegal knee he used against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Conor McGregor revealed he used an illegal knee when he fought Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 for the lightweight title.

Back in October of 2018, McGregor was making his highly-anticipated return against Nurmagomedov which is the biggest fight in UFC history in terms of pay-per-view buys. It was a massive fight but in the end, it was Nurmagomedov who got his hand raised by submission.

Now, as Nurmagomedov is set to fight Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, McGregor has been reminiscing on the fight and revealed he used an illegal knee.

This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined! Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked. Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 22, 2020

“The knee into the eye socket was illegal yes, from this position. A beauty tho. Never before seen shot. Like many of my shots. I use the mount defence leg as a spring board, loading the knee below it. Release and straight to the eye socket. Smashed it in! @joerogan. Hey Dana,” Conor McGregor wrote.

Conor McGregor then clarified saying the strike should not be illegal and even questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov’s style of fighting.

“This strike should not be illegal. Should actually be enshrined! Look at him cower his head after it and keep it tucked,” Conor McGregor wrote. “Kept honest! Guy is latched onto my arm not letting go. Everything bar biting and gouging should be permitted here. Are we fighting or what are we doing here?”

Conor McGregor has agreed to rematch Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23. The Irishman wanted to fight several times in 2020 following his 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone but that has yet to be the case.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is set to defend his belt this Saturday against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Many fans are calling this the toughest fight of his career and should he win, many think a rematch with McGregor could be next.

What do you make of Conor McGregor revealing he landed an illegal knee in his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov?