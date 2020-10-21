Khabib Nurmagomedov only interested in Georges St-Pierre fight after Justin Gaethje: “This fight makes me excited”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has his eyes set on Georges St-Pierre after UFC 254.

In the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov is looking for his third title defense when he battles Gaethje. It is a very interesting fight but many have talked about a possible St-Pierre superfight after this and the champ is quite interested in it.

“I really become excited when I think about Georges St-Pierre,” Nurmagomedov said on ESPN’s First Take. “I don’t know if he wants to fight with me or not, can he make weight, 155 or not, but this fight makes me excited, honestly. I think me vs. Georges is going to be very, very big fight. Like big fight for fans, big fight for pay-per-view, big fight for analytics, for everybody. This is (the) only fight in UFC, after Gaethje, that makes me very excited.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre is easily one of the biggest fights the UFC could do. However, a major concern about the scrap is what weight it would be at. If “The Eagle” is still the champ at lightweight many would want to see a belt on the line. Yet, whether or not the Canadian could even make 155 is a big question.

Nurmagomedov also wants the St-Pierre fight to secure his legacy as he says a rematch with Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier does nothing for him.

“I finished both of them, and finished in dominant position, a dominant performance,” Nurmagomedov said. “And I’m not interested in both of those guys, because I need something new. I need new blood, new energy. Justin Gaethje gives me new motivation. He’s the real deal. Right now, he’s interim champ, he’s very tough guy.

“If I think about both, Dustin and Conor, they don’t give me good energy, they don’t give me motivation,” he concluded. “Fight for what? For my legacy? I already put these guys on my list. I already beat them. Everything is finished with these guys.”

Do you think we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre?