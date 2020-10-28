Tony Ferguson throws his support behind Jon Jones in MMA GOAT debate

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has thrown his support behind mixed martial arts legend Jon Jones (26-1 MMA).

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) defeated Justin Gaethje by way of second round submission at Saturday’s UFC 254 event, many fans and analysts have dubbed ‘The Eagle’ as the greatest of all time.

Dana White, Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan were among many high profile names who went as far as to proclaim Khabib Nurmagomedov to be the GOAT of MMA following his UFC 254 victory and subsequent retirement.

The idea that Khabib is now the reigning GOAT of MMA does not sit well with former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ recently took to Twitter where he explained why Nurmagomedov has no right to be ranked ahead of him in the pound for pound rankings.

Among the many reasons Jones brought up, which included his 15 career championship wins, was the following explanation:

“Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion. Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious.” – Jones wrote.

Those comments got the thumbs up from Tony Ferguson, who soon replied to ‘Bones’ tweet with the following message.

“Jon Jones <——————— This guy gets it – CSO.” Ferguson replied.

‘El Cucuy’ would later reply to a fan where he seemingly agreed that Jon Jones should get the nod for GOAT over Khabib because the undefeated Russian pulled out of more fights.

Tony Ferguson has not competed since UFC 249 where he suffered a fifth round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje in his bid to reclaim the promotions interim lightweight title.

‘El Cucuy’ has recently been rumored to a fight with UFC newcomer Michael Chandler. However, Ferguson recently suggested he would be fight Dustin Poirier next. So it will be interesting to see what comes next for the longtime title challenger.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 27, 2020