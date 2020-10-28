Israel Adesanya weighs in on Anderson Silva’s upcoming retirement fight with Uriah Hall

UFC’s middleweight king Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on Anderson Silva’s retirement fight against Uriah Hall.
Adesanya, who successfully defended his UFC Middleweight Championship for the second time last month against Paulo Costa, had his opportunity to fight the legend that is Anderson Silva back in February 2019. “The Last Stylebender” came out on top courtesy of a decisive unanimous decision victory in Melbourne, Australia.
As “The Spider” gears up for the final fight of his iconic career against Hall this weekend, Adesanya had some thoughts on how the two are going to match up against one another.
“I just want to watch something crazy, because I think Uriah is gonna bring all that. Uriah should be basic and he can win this fight, but Anderson is crafty,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been in there with him, I’ve watched him for years and he can win this fight quite easily. He might even stop Uriah but, I’m telling you, if Uriah just sticks to basics he might give him problems, but this is fighting.”
Silva clearly has mixed feelings about the fight on Saturday night as he prepares to step into a new phase of his life.
“This is the last fight. For sure, this is the last fight. Probably. I love the sport. I’ve prepared my mind for this. I’ve prepared for fight my entire life, but yes, this is my last fight in UFC,” Silva said.
“I think (I’ll miss) the training (the most). Preparing my mind, preparing my body. This I think is most important and I feel sad because I don’t have this anymore. This is the last one,” Silva said.
Uriah Hall vs. Anderson Silva may not initially jump off the page as a thrilling encounter, but when you consider the similarities between the two that have been pointed out ever since Hall debuted on The Ultimate Fighter, it suddenly becomes a whole lot more intriguing.
What do you think of these comments from Israel Adesanya?