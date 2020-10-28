Israel Adesanya weighs in on Anderson Silva’s upcoming retirement fight with Uriah Hall

UFC’s middleweight king Israel Adesanya has given his thoughts on Anderson Silva’s retirement fight against Uriah Hall.

Adesanya, who successfully defended his UFC Middleweight Championship for the second time last month against Paulo Costa, had his opportunity to fight the legend that is Anderson Silva back in February 2019. “The Last Stylebender” came out on top courtesy of a decisive unanimous decision victory in Melbourne, Australia.

As “The Spider” gears up for the final fight of his iconic career against Hall this weekend, Adesanya had some thoughts on how the two are going to match up against one another.

“I just want to watch something crazy, because I think Uriah is gonna bring all that. Uriah should be basic and he can win this fight, but Anderson is crafty,” Adesanya told MMA Junkie. “I’ve been in there with him, I’ve watched him for years and he can win this fight quite easily. He might even stop Uriah but, I’m telling you, if Uriah just sticks to basics he might give him problems, but this is fighting.”