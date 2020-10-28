Breaking: Dominick Reyes to headline February fight night card against rising contender Jiri Prochazka

A pivotal light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka will headline an upcoming UFC Fight Night card in February.

UFC president, Dana White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that Reyes will take on Prochazka in the main event on February 27.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), UFC working on a UFC Fight Night main event between Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) and Jiri Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) on Feb. 27. pic.twitter.com/SN8MCGDrgz — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 28, 2020

This is a massive fight for the light heavyweight division between two top-10 contenders. Reyes has already fought for UFC gold twice, coming up short both times, as for Prochazka, he is coming off a very successful Octagon debut. The winner of the fight could also earn a title shot or a No. 1 contender bout.

Dominick Reyes is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 253. Entering the fight, the American was a sizeable favorite but was brutalized by body kicks and eventually dropped and finished by ground and pound. Before that, he suffered a very controversial decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247, which was his first career loss.

Reyes is currently ranked second in the division and needs to get a win to get some momentum back.

Jiri Prochazka, meanwhile, is the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion and made his UFC debut at UFC 251 where he beat Volkan Oezdemir by second-round knockout. The Czech native is currently on an 11-fight winning streak with notable wins over King Mo Lawal, C.B. Dollaway, Jake Heun, Brandon Halsey, and Fabio Maldonado among others.

Currently, it is not known where this fight will take place as there is a chance the UFC is back in Fight Island sometime in the early parts of 2020. No other fights have been confirmed for this card.

Who do you think will win, Dominick Reyes or Jiri Prochazka?