Tony Ferguson shoots down lucrative offer from Ali Abdelaziz to fight at UFC 254

Tony Ferguson is not interested in Ali Abdelaziz’s offer to fight at UFC 254.

After Rafael dos Anjos fell out of his fight against Islam Makhachev, Abdelaziz offered Ferguson 100k to show and 100k to win if he would fight and beat Makhachev. However, according to Ferguson, he is not interested in the offer.

🖕🤓 Fuck Your Bribe Lowlife. Tell Your Client On Instagram @khabib_nurmagomedov (Since You Run His Twitter Account) # HeOwesMe200Kand20Pushups ‘Merica MF # 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Xpnj8THtyq — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) October 13, 2020

Tony Ferguson is coming off a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim lightweight title. It was his first loss in 12 fights where he did claim the interim title over Kevin Lee at UFC 216. Yet, he never fought for the undisputed title due to him tearing his ACL.

He has been scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov five times now with the fights falling off due to injuries, botched weight cuts, and a pandemic. What Ferguson is mad at, is the fact Nurmagomedov cost him $200,000 by pulling out of the fight due to a bad weight cut.

Islam Makhachev is currently on a six-fight winning streak and is 18-1 overall with his lone loss coming to Adriano Martines by knockout at UFC 192. During this run, the Russian has notable wins over Davi Ramos, Gleison Tibau, and Nik Lentz among others.

For many fans, they thought if Tony Ferguson would fight at UFC 254 it would be against Michael Chandler. The two have traded shots at one another, yet Abdelaziz wanted his client in Makhachev to remain on the card.

Whether or not Makhachev will remain on the pay-per-view card is to be seen. If he does, it will not be against Ferguson, although it could be a very exciting fight and one that has high stakes for the lightweight division.

