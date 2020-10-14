Photo | Derek Brunson pays back mother 16 years later with new ride

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson repaid his mother for buying his first car in 2004, buying her a new set of wheels in 2020.

Brunson is currently the No. 7 middleweight in the UFC and he is coming off of one of the best wins of his career, a third-round TKO victory over top prospect Edmen Shahbazyan. Brunson is currently looking to make a run for the UFC middleweight title and was most recently seen calling out former title contender Paulo Costa for his next fight. But before getting ready for his next fight, Brunson had some personal business to take care of.

The veteran middleweight took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of him and his mother with a new car beside them, noting that he wanted to pay her back. Brunson said that his mother bought him his first car in 2004 when he was just 20 years old. It’s 16 years later now and Brunson was able to finally pay his mother back for her hard work.

In 2004 my mom went into her bank account she worked super hard for and purchased my first car . 2020 I went in my bank account I worked super hard for and purchased her a car. Life is such a cycle. Take care of those who take care of you ! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nGMBsLr4LB — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 14, 2020

Brunson (21-7) has been a member of the UFC roster since 2012 and he has racked up an impressive 12-5 record inside the Octagon. Brunson is currently riding a three-fight win streak with the TKO win over Shahbazyan to go along with unanimous decision nods over Elias Theodorou and Ian Heinisch. Some of Brunson’s other notable career victories include KO wins over Lyoto Machida and Uriah Hall. Brunson has not been able to make it to the top of the middleweight division, but at age 36 he is looking better than ever in the cage.

It’s worth noting that despite some fans assuming that Brunson bought his mother the car with his bonus money from the Shahbazyan fight, that isn’t the case. Brunson was not given a bonus by Dana White that night so he dipped into his fight purse to give her the gift she deserves. It’s just another example of how MMA fighters can have big hearts. As Brunson said, you should always strive to take care of those who took care of you.

