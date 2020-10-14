Mike Perry shares photos of smashed Mercedes: “60 G’s down the toilet”

UFC welterweight standout ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry (14-6 MMA) shared photos of his smashed-up Mercedes on Tuesday evening.

Perry, who is coming off a unanimous decision over Mickey Gall in his most recent effort this past June, revealed the news on his official Instagram account where he suggested that the accident could be a blessing in disguise.

“R.I.P Mercy… 60 G’s down the toilet. Blessing in disguise.” – Perry wrote.

Mike Perry is scheduled to square off with former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 on November 21.

After throwing down with ‘Ruthless‘, Perry plans on moving up to middleweight so that he can finally get his fists on Darren Till.

‘Platinum’ and ‘The Gorilla’ have had a rather complicated relationship during their time with the UFC. Initially the pair began as rivals in the promotions welterweight division where they seemed destined to collide inside the Octagon. However, after that proposed contest failed to come to fruition, Mike Perry and Darren Till appeared to form a friendship and even began sparring together. However, their relationship eventually dwindled and now Perry is focused on leaving Till spitting out his own teeth.

“You said it years ago Darren Till and you were right. You and me were meant to fight. I’m going up to middleweight and I’ll be small and fast and you’ll be big and slow. I’m gonna ruin your life. You’ll be spitting out teeth much sooner than expected…” – Perry wrote on Twitter.

Darren Till (18-3-1 MMA) is slated to return to the Octagon on December 5 against Jack Hermansson. Till has gone just 1-3 over his past four fight overall, so if Perry can defeat Lawler on November 21, a future fight with the Liverpool native is not out of the question.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 13, 2020