Tony Ferguson sends message to Nate Diaz after McGregor diss: “Get off your ass and compete”

Long-time UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has sent a message to Nate Diaz after last weekend’s action-packed UFC 257 card.

UFC 257 was headlined by a lightweight showdown between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. Given the stakes of the fight, many of the pair’s rivals—Ferguson and Diaz included—were tuned in to watch.

After Poirier knocked out McGregor in the second round, Diaz took to Twitter, where he took a quick jab at the vanquished Irishman.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

“These guys all get finished all the time,” Diaz wrote.

Interestingly, Ferguson was quick to respond to this comment from Diaz, urging the Stockton, California native to get back into the Octagon.

All These Guys Do Is Have Bad Grammer 🤦‍♂️ Fuckin’ Nate,.. Get off your ass & compete already ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # wasteoftalent # COVIDGotYaPosted # PandemicGames pic.twitter.com/dJwG0Rkpr0 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 25, 2021

“All these guys do is have bad grammar,” Ferguson wrote. “F*ckin Nate. Get off your ass and compete already.”

Nate Diaz has not fought since late 2019, when he was defeated by Jorge Masvidal in the UFC’s first and only “BMF” title fight. That being said, he’s recently been linked to a return to the lightweight division against a yet unidentified opponent.

Tony Ferguson, on the other hand, has been fairly active recently, but not with the results he desired. In his last fight, at UFC 256 in December, he was out-grappled to a decision loss against Brazil’s Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira. That setback was preceded by a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje, which marked the end of a ridiculous 12-fight unbeaten streak.

Despite these setbacks, Ferguson has been adamant that he’s still one of the best lightweights on earth, and that his recent results are due to “time-management” issues.

‘No excuses, I fell flat.” Ferguson wrote after losing to Oliveira. “I went out and welcomed the attack instead of defend. The warm up time in the back for UFC hasn’t been the same since pre-covid. Still no excuses, times change and so do people. The time from the hotel to the UFC Apex is much more condensed and the aggressive level we needed was not reached.

”After the fight, we were checked by doctors and went back to the hotel. I felt it was in order to hit pads and spar immediately because the fight was fresh in my mind and blood circulation in my arm was needed. I really needed to figure out what the F’n problem was from the fight. Solution: Pre-fight time management.”

Would you be interested in seeing Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz fight in 2021?