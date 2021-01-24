Tony Ferguson reacts to ‘McGregor vs. Poirier 2’ at UFC 257

Tony Ferguson obviously tuned in to watch Conor McGregor square off with Dustin Poirier for a second time at UFC 257.

The highly anticipated lightweight headliner served as a rematch, as Poirier and McGregor had previously squared off in a featherweight bout in 2014. That September evening in Las Vegas, the Irishman emerged victorious by way of first round TKO.

Tony Ferguson had called for fights with both Poirier and McGregor prior to their rematch being booked, so it was no surprise that ‘El Cucuy’ made time to watch his peers throw down.

Conor McGregor (22-5 MMA) was stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time in twelve months at UFC 257. ‘Notorious’ had most previously competed at UFC 246 in January of 2020, where he needed just 46-seconds to destroy Donald Cerrone.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (27-6 MMA) had entered tonight’s rematch with Conor McGregor looking to build off the momentum of his thrilling unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker from back in June.

Tonight’s UFC 257 main event proved to be a story of two rounds. Conor McGregor got off to a good start in the opening round but the tide quickly turned in favor of Dustin Poirier in round two. ‘The Diamond’ would eventually unload a plethora of punches on the Irish star causing him to hit the canvas. From there, Poirier put McGregor away with ground and pound.

Official UFC 257 Result: Dustin Poirier def. Conor McGregor via TKO in Round 2

Check out how Tony Ferguson reacted to Poirier defeating McGregor below:

Nice fight gentlemen 🥇@TheNotoriousMMA x @DustinPoirier . Good finish Dut ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Great Fights tonight @ufc Was great to see fans in The stands #ufc257 pic.twitter.com/KuBIAc0l7L — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 24, 2021

