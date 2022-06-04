UFC Vegas 56: ‘Volkov vs. Rozenstruik’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Volkov (34-10 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a first round submission loss to Tom Aspinall in his most recent effort. Prior to that setback, the former Bellator champion was coming off a decision win over Marcin Tybura at UFC 267.

Meanwhile, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA) is returning to action for the first time since being defeated by Curtis Blaydes at September’s UFC 266 event. That setback was preceded by a first round TKO victory over Augusto Sakai.

UFC Vegas 56 is co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest featuring Dan Ige taking on Movsar Evloev.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Ige (15-5 MMA) enters the bout looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian standout is coming off back-to-back decision defeats to Josh Emmett and Chan Sung Jung.

Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev (15-0 MMA) currently boasts an undefeated professional record which includes five straight wins under the UFC banner. The Russian standout was last seen in action at UFC 263, where he defeated Hakeem Dawodu.

The UFC Vegas 56 prelims are headlined by a women’s strawweight fight featuring Karolina Kowalkiewicz taking on Felice Herrig. The pair previously met at UFC 223 in April of 2018, with the ‘Polish Princess’ emerging victorious on points.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

UFC Vegas 56 Main Card (4pm EST on ESPN+)

Alexander Volkov vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik –

Dan Ige vs. Movsar Evloev –

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida –

Karine Silva vs. Poliana Botelho –

Alonzo Menifield vs. Askar Mozharov –

Ode Osbourne vs. Zarrukh Adashev –

UFC Vegas 56 Prelims (1pm EST on ESPN+)

Felice Herrig vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz –

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Joe Solecki vs. Alex da Silva –

Damon Jackson vs. Daniel Argueta –

Niklas Stolze vs. Benoit Saint Denis – Saint Denis def. Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) in Round 2

🇫🇷 𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 ! Benoit Saint Denis earns his first UFC win in impressive fashion! #UFCVegas56 pic.twitter.com/nnGwI43Nwh — UFC (@ufc) June 4, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Johnny Munoz vs. Tony Gravely – Gravely def. Munoz via KO (punches) at 1:08 of Round 1

Jeff Molina vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov – Molina def. Zhumagulov by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Andreas Michailidis – Fakhretdinov def. Michailidis by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Erin Blanchfield vs. JJ Aldrich – Blanchfield def. Aldrich via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC Vegas 56 main event between Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik? Share your predictions in the comment section below.