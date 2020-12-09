Tony Ferguson responds to Ali Abdelaziz’s claim that his management pursued Justin Gaethje after UFC 249

Top-5 UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has issued a response to a recent comment from Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz.

Earlier this week, Abdelaziz claimed that Ferguson’s management company, Ballangee Group, attempted to poach his client Justin Gaethje earlier this year. Gaethje, of course, derailed Ferguson’s 12-fight unbeaten streak in May.

Yes I have a question @TonyFergusonXT did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass? You always ending up with some fucked up people but don’t worry I will slap them for you https://t.co/e6r7R0azOf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2020

“Did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass?” Abdelaziz wrote in a Tweet, tagging Ferguson. “You always ending up with some f**ked up people but don’t worry I will slap them for you.”

It did not take long for Ferguson to respond to this comment from Abdelaziz, and he doesn’t seem to buy it.

Ali, Your Such a Fuckin’ Hooooooe I Love It 🎶 Post it up MF & While Your At It Keep Hiding/Watching From The Sidelines w/ @TeamKhabib hashtag # BeGon’Thot 🖕😆 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # pic.twitter.com/97YlOi2J3l — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) December 9, 2020

“Ali, Your Such a Fuckin’ Hooooooe I Love It,” Ferguson wrote. “Post it up MF & While Your At It Keep Hiding/Watching From The Sidelines w/ @TeamKhabib.”

Tony Ferguson is slated to return in the co-main event of UFC 254 this weekend, when he takes on Brazilian finisher Charles Oliveira. This bout will mark his opportunity to bounce back from his loss to Gaethje.

Prior to losing to Gaethje, Ferguson was riding a fantastic win-streak highlighted by triumphs over the likes of Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, Kevin Lee, Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. How do you think he’ll look in his anticipated return to the Octagon?