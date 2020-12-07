Ali Abdelaziz tells Tony Ferguson that his management team tried obtaining the services of Justin Gaethje following UFC 249

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz told Tony Ferguson that his management team tried obtaining the services of Justin Gaethje following UFC 249.

Abdelaziz is the manager of several notable fighters in the UFC including Gaethje, UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, UFC bantamweight Frankie Edgar, and many more. Dominance MMA is one of the top management groups in the game today as several of their fighters have become UFC champions, not to mention many of Abdelaziz’s fighters are generally among the most highly-compensated athletes in the promotion.

In a reply to UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad’s tweet jokingly asking Ferguson to unblock him on Twitter, Abdelaziz had a question of his own to ask. The manager then shared that Ferguson’s management team at Ballengee Group reached out to Gaethje in an attempt to sign him after he knocked Ferguson out at UFC 249. Check out below what Abdelaziz revealed to MMA fans on his Twitter about Ferguson.

Yes I have a question @TonyFergusonXT did you know your management team tried to reach out to Justin Gaethje after he beat your ass? You always ending up with some fucked up people but don’t worry I will slap them for you https://t.co/e6r7R0azOf — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 7, 2020

This is certainly an interesting tweet from Abdelaziz. Although Dominance MMA is one of the best management teams in the business, Ballengee Group is quickly rising up the ranks as well as they have signed a number of top fighters in a short period of time. That Abdelaziz would share that they were going after Gaethje is certainly a very interesting note. Of course, Dominance MMA would never allow Ballengee to poach one of its star clients, nor was there any indication that Gaethje even considered leaving. But Ferguson’s reaching out to him is worth noting.

