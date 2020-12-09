Deiveson Figueiredo wants Henry Cejudo after UFC 256: “He’s talked a lot of s**t”

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is hoping to defend his title against Henry Cejudo if he’s victorious at UFC 256 this weekend.

Figueiredo is slated to defend his title against the streaking Brandon Moreno in the UFC 256 main event. Heading into the fight, the expectation is that the champ will be booked for a fight with former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt next if he’s successful.

When speaking to ESPN this week, though, Figueiredo confessed that his preference is to take on Henry Cejudo in his next fight after UFC 256. Cejudo, who previously held the UFC flyweight and bantamweight titles, has been quite critical of Figueiredo and it seems the reigning champion is hungry for vengeance.

In his next fight after #UFC256, @Daico_Deiveson wants to “shut up” Henry Cejudo, who has “talked a lot of s—” 🤭 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/ibr5Evf78F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 9, 2020

“For sure Henry Cejudo,” Figueiredo said through his translator when asked if he’d prefer to fight Cejudo or Garbrandt next. “He talked a lot of s**t. We’re ready to shut up his mouth. Now’s the time for somebody to shut his mouth up, to silence Henry Cejudo.”

Cejudo retired earlier this year, after defending the UFC bantamweight title with a win over Dominick Cruz. Despite his retirement, he’s frequently trashed talked Figueiredo on social media and in interviews, laying the groundwork for a high-profile grudge match if he chooses to return to competition.

“The only reason why Deiveson Figueiredo’s there is because of me,” Cejudo told The Schmo recently. “To me, he’s the lord of nothing. I’m the one that gave him that position. I’m allowing him to babysit my belt and he’s being a pretty good babysitter in my eyes.

“Every time I watch the fights I just look at things the fighters are doing wrong and when I see that, even with Deiveson, this is why I think he’s gonna have a hard time and may potentially even lose to Brandon Moreno,” Cejudo added. “All you have to do with a guy like Deiveson Figueiredo is make him grapple for that first round because he’s cutting a lot of weight. By the time that second, third round hits he’s gonna start having that heavy muscle. So I’m actually gonna pick Brandon Moreno — which, he sucks too — but I’m gonna pick him to beat Deiveson Figueiredo.”

