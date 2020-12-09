Full betting odds released for UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno

The full betting odds have been released for the 11 fights scheduled to take place at Saturday’s UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno event.

In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Deivieson Figueiredo makes a quick turnaround when he takes on top contender Brandon Moreno. Both men just fought less than three weeks ago at UFC 255, picking up impressive first-round finishes over Alex Perez and Brandon Royval, respectively. The UFC was able to get both men to quickly turn around and fight each other for flyweight supremacy in the main event of UFC 256.

In the co-main event, top lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira face off in what should be an incredible fight between two of the most exciting fighters in the sport. Ferguson is coming off of a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 that snapped a 12-fight win streak, but he’s still an elite talent. As for Oliveira, he is currently riding a seven-fight win streak and he defeated Kevin Lee his last time out.

Check out the complete betting odds for UFC 256 (via MMAOddsbreaker.com).

UFC 256 Odds

Deiveson Figueiredo -275

Brandon Moreno +235

Tony Ferguson -130

Charles Oliveira +110

Rafael Fiziev -115

Renato Moicano -105

Kevin Holland -175

Ronaldo Souza +135

Ciryl Gane -270

Junior dos Santos +230

Cub Swanson -110

Daniel Pineda -110

Mackenzie Dern -156

Virna Jandiroba +129

Li Jingliang -256

Dwight Grant +205

Serghei Spivac -145

Jared Vanderaa +125

Chase Hooper -313

Peter Barrett +246

Billy Quarantillo -140

Gavin Tucker +120

Tecia Torres -450

Sam Hughes +350

In the UFC 256 headliner, Figueiredo opened as a -275 betting favorite. That means a $275 bet would win you $100. As for Moreno, he opened as a +235 betting underdog, meaning a $100 bet would win you $235. In the co-headliner, Ferguson opened as a small -130 betting favorite, with the comeback on Oliveira at +110. The odds suggest that this will be a closely-fought battle but Ferguson opened as a small favorite.

Who do you like for bets at UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno?