Tony Ferguson responds after Ali Abdelaziz suggests he’s “too small” for Khabib Nurmagomedov: “You snitched to save your ass”

Tony Ferguson has responded after Ali Abdelaziz suggests he’s ‘too small’ for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson, (25-7 MMA), last fought this past May, going down to defeat against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) at UFC 274. It was to be Ferguson’s 4th loss in a row.

Nurmagomedov (29-0 MMA) has not competed since he closed out his run as UFC lightweight champion with a submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October of 2020. Khabib, ‘The Eagle’ is now the owner and promoter of the up-and-coming MMA organization Eagle FC.

Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a rivalry that dominated the lightweight division for years prior to Nurmagomedov’s retirement in 2020. It’s true that at one point in their careers they both had 12 fight UFC winning streaks but the two never did meet in the Octagon. Both fighters were booked to meet in the cage multiple times, but every time, due to some reason, it never happened.

In May, Ferguson proposed in an interview with ‘MMA Fighting’ that he and Nurmagomedov serve as coaches on a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. Apparently Nurmagomedov likes the idea and UFC President, Dana White is on board as well.

In speaking about the Ferguson’s proposal, White said:

“Hopefully they’ll get pissed off enough at each other that they actually want to fight and I can make them fight. I’m in. You sold me.”

As for Ali Abdelazi, 44, he’s an Egyptian mixed martial arts manager, founder, and president of ‘Dominance MMA Management’.

Ali took to ‘Twitter’ and basically just tweeted to Ferguson:

‘Too Small.’

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Tony Ferguson tweeted with a picture of a scale:

Must Be Talkin’ Bout Fathead🍮Khabiebers ⚽️‘s @TeamKhabib 🖕😂 You Both Ran Away Like A Bunch Of Punani’s During The Pandemic *Mack* 🤦‍♂️ Kinda Like You Snitched To Save Your Ass. Suits Ya Just Right Fail-Ali- Champ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #UFC209 #TowelGate pic.twitter.com/viW0Drm5vS — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) June 26, 2022

“Must be Talkin’ Bout Fathead Khabiebers ball’s @TeamKhabib. You Both Ran Away Like A Bunch Of Punani’s During The Pandemic *Mack* Kinda Like You Snitched To Save Your Ass. Suits Ya Just Right Fail-Ali-Champ – CSO #UFC209 #TowelGate”

Would you like to see Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov in the Octagon? Or even just settle for them being opposing coaches on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’? Are you in agreement with Abdelazi that Ferguson is ‘too small’?

