Mateusz Gamrot reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him following his win at UFC Vegas 57

Mateusz Gamrot has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him after his huge win over Arman Tsarukyan.

Last Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Mateusz Gamrot managed to grind out a scintillating unanimous decision win over Arman Tsarukyan. The two lightweights exchanged blows in an incredibly technical bout but in the end, it was the Polish star who got the job done – even though many felt as if Tsarukyan had done enough to get over the finish line.

Many big names were in attendance to see the action unfold including former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, who had a few kind words for Gamrot in the immediate aftermath of the decision being read.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Khabib say me ‘congratulations on your fight, you are a nice guy. For sure in the future you meet with Islam [Makhachev] in fight.’ So I keep fingers crossed for Islam…I think Islam beats Charles Oliveira next fight and I want to have my next fight with Justin [Gaethje], and then the next fight [after that] with Islam. Simple plan.”

Quotes via MMA News

While there is no official champion right now as a result of Charles Oliveira being stripped of the gold, the Brazilian is expected to fight Islam Makhachev for the vacant strap later this year.

Gamrot, meanwhile, is set to continue climbing up through the ranks at 155 pounds, opening up the door for a string of possibilities in the immediate future.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

He wants to face off against Justin Gaethje which is a showdown we’d all pay to see, and if he’s serious about becoming Poland’s third UFC champion sooner rather than later, that’s a path he should go down.

Do you think Mateusz Gamrot has what it takes to become a UFC champion? Who can you see him fighting next in the UFC?