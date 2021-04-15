Tony Ferguson analyzes the mistakes he made against Charles Oliveira

UFC lightweight contender Tony Ferguson analyzed the mistakes he made on the ground against Charles Oliveira last December at UFC 256.

In that fight, Ferguson was the betting favorite but was completed dominated by Oliveira, who took “El Cucuy” down at will and controlled him on the mat for three full rounds en route to a lopsided victory. With Ferguson now preparing to fight another ground ace in Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, he’s been hard at work drilling his grappling so what happened against Oliveira won’t happen again. Taking to his social media, Ferguson explained what technical mistakes me made on the ground that didn’t allow for him to score a finish.

“NoExcuses” Waited Three Rounds Patiently For A D’arce From Bottom. Arm Was Slightly Compromised From The Round 1 Armbar. Still Waited Patiently. 2nd Round We Cut Him W/ An Elbow As He Went For Takedown. We Were Going To Work On Bottom Until an Illegal Upkick Reset Battle. 3rd Round, In Place & It Happened!!! Slid The D’arce On From Bottom And It Slipped Off When I set The Hook Instead Of Going Full D’arce Like We Did In The Barboza Fight. Ferguson No Excuses, Close But No Cigar! Should Have Drilled My Takedown Defense Moar, Oh Well, Sh*t Happens. Wrestling Is My Base, Say What You Want I’m Doin’ The Math & Hitting My Reps # MoarWork Makin’ Em’ All Count. One. -CSO-# ToldHimI’dSeeHimSoon # Back2Basics # 10thPlanetBlackBeltElite

With the loss to Oliveira, Ferguson has now lost two straight fights, with a TKO defeat to Justin Gaethje before that. Those losses came on the heels of a 12-fight win streak that saw Ferguson emerge as one of the faces of the UFC lightweight division. However, due to various injuries and bad luck, Ferguson never ended up fighting his rival, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. At age 37, he will look to right the ship against Dariush and get back into the win column, and remain a serious contender at 155.

