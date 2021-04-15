Jake Paul claims he has “early signs of CTE” ahead of Ben Askren fight

Jake Paul is already showing the effects of being a professional boxer.

Paul, the former Disney Channel host and YouTube star, has made the transition to boxing. He had his first pro fight in January of 2020 and he scored a first-round TKO win over AnEsonGib who is also a YouTuber. He then returned in November and scored a highlight-reel KO win over Nate Robinson.

Since the win over Robinson, Paul began calling out several MMA fighters and will face Ben Askren on Saturday night. Although Paul only has two professional fights and one amateur, he claims he got his brain scanned and is showing early signs of CTE.

“Yes and no. It’s a dangerous sport. That’s why, when people question my dedication to it, it’s like, I’m showing up every single day,” Jake Paul said at media day on Thursday. “I’m putting my mental health on the line, my brain is on the line. Like you said, I’ve gone and gotten brain scans and (I) have early signs of CTE. But, I love this sport and wouldn’t trade it for anything else. I’m a fighter and people will see that whether it’s after Saturday night or whether it’s a year from now they will see that I’m a fighter.”

If Jake Paul is indeed showing signs of CTE, that is definitely worrying. CTE has been a common issue in combat sports and is something we are learning more and more about. However, if Paul is certain about being a fighter, unfortunately, he will continue to get hit in the head whether it is in the fight or in sparring.

If Paul does beat Askren he will likely call out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis among others.

What do you make of Jake Paul saying he has early signs of CTE?