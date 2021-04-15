Tony Ferguson tells Khabib Nurmagomedov to “quit running” and “sign on the dotted line”

Tony Ferguson is still chasing the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been scheduled to fight each other five times but due to fluke injuries, botched weight cuts, and a pandemic, the fight never took place. It is one of the fights many fans wanted to see and although Nurmagomedov is retired, Ferguson still hopes it happens.

“I’m getting closer to Khabib and that’s the only fight that his pops wanted for him and that’s the only fight that they agreed to still,” Ferguson said to ESPN. “But he’s gonna watch, man. They’re gonna try to get as much film on me as they possibly can… Quit being a b***h, quit running, f*****g sign on the dotted line, Khabib. It’s the same s**t. They keep giving me all these guys from Dominance MMA to kind of like toy with me.”

There is no question the rivalry between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov is alive and well. Although “El Cucuy” believes a fight with the former champ will take a place, it’s unlikely Nurmagomedov will come out of retirement. He has made it clear he is happy in retirement and is focused on coaching.

Tony Ferguson is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 262 on May 15 against Beneil Dariush. It could very well be a do-or-die spot for El Cucuy who’s coming off two dominant losses to Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. Prior to the setbacks, he was on a 12-fight winning streak and should’ve gotten a title shot, but didn’t due to circumstances.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, is 29-0 and retired after he beat Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. He has beaten the likes of McGregor and Poirier but Ferguson still believes he will return to fight him eventually.

